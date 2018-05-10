FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Anthony Mendez could not believe his neighborhood convenience, Lewis Market in Central Fresno now has its liquor license suspended for the next 20 days.
"I usually see them ID, I'm kinda shocked," Mendez said.
The Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) says an investigation revealed a customer bought beer from the store for 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez back in July of last year.
The teenager made national headlines, after driving under the influence of alcohol and crashing a car in Los Banos that killed her 14-year-old sister Jacqueline Sanchez. The entire accident streamed live on Instagram.
ABC supervising agent, Jason Montgomery, says an employee of the Lewis Market knew the alcohol would land in the hands of a minor.
"Through the investigation, there were statements made, and there was some video to link it to that market," Montgomery told action news.
The agency wants to send a clear message that any store selling alcohol for a minor will be held accountable.
"Just because they have someone that is 21 years of age if they go off and provide that alcohol to a minor there is still responsibility on their part," Montgomery said.
We tried speaking with the owners of the store, but they declined to comment.
ABC says the store has been open since 2013 and did not have a previous violation.
State officials also tell Action News they will be monitoring the market to make sure alcohol is not sold during the suspension.
Below is the news release sent out by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control about the license being revoked:
