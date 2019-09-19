Married couple dies days after being pulled from central Fresno house fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says a man and a woman who were pulled from a central Fresno house fire have died.According to the Sheriff's Office, Mo Phengsouvanhthong, 57, and Boua Inmathong, 59, passed away as a result of their injuries on Sept. 16.The married couple were in the back end of a house on East Hedges Avenue when it went up in flames in the early morning hours of Sept. 14.Their roommate told Action News he thought he was the only on in the house when the first started.However, Phengsouvanhthong and Inmathong were in the back end of the home.Fresno Fire made the discovery about 8 minutes after they arrived."Had we have been told right away that somebody was in the backroom that would have been our number one priority," said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Tim Fulmer.Fulmer says had there been functioning fire alarms in the home they all could have made it out safely."There were no working smoke detectors in the house, which if there were all occupants would have been alerted," he said.According to investigators, the fire started in a restroom and they believe the cause may have been some kind of open flame, like a candle.