Marsh Fire in Bay Area forces evacuations, burns at least 247 acres

Over 100 structures have been threatened in the Marsh Fire near Clayton. One home, and three outbuildings have been destroyed in the blaze that has burned over 247 acres. Officials say the fire is 20 percent contained. (KGO-TV)

CLAYTON, Calif. --
Over 100 structures have been threatened in the Marsh Fire near Clayton. One home and three outbuildings have been destroyed in the blaze that has burned over 247 acres. Officials say the fire is 20 percent contained.

Immediate evacuations have been ordered for Marsh Creek Road near Morgan Territory Road. Sheriff's officials said to leave by way of Morgan Territory Road toward Clayton or Deer Valley Road toward Brentwood. Mandatory evacuations are also in effect for and Morgan Territory Road and Leon Drive.

Residents have been advised to leave the areas by vehicle, to bring their pets in a carrier or on a leash and keep the windows up.

At least one home and two outbuildings have been destroyed.

