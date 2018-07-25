Marsh Fire in Bay Area forces evacuations, burns at least 247 acres

Lots of horse trailers stuck in traffic trying to pull into Clayton to rescue animals stuck in the evacuation zone pic.twitter.com/gHqvUfA178 — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) July 26, 2018

2 alarm fire marsh creek rd Clayton threatening homes #abc7news pic.twitter.com/H3TLvb1mo2 — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) July 25, 2018

101 degrees and steady west wind fueling fire in Clayton #abc7news pic.twitter.com/cgRO5QT5LG — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) July 25, 2018

Parade of fire engines going into this smoky blaze that’s already burning one home SE of Clayton #abc7news pic.twitter.com/zogQUoE0ec — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) July 25, 2018

ClaytonCommunityLibrary open for shelter! Small pets welcome, but horse trailers need to go to gravel lot at Clayton Rd at Peacock Creek Dr pic.twitter.com/RWNimE55LM — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) July 26, 2018

Over 100 structures have been threatened in the Marsh Fire near Clayton. One home and three outbuildings have been destroyed in the blaze that has burned over 247 acres. Officials say the fire is 20 percent contained.Immediate evacuations have been ordered for Marsh Creek Road near Morgan Territory Road. Sheriff's officials said to leave by way of Morgan Territory Road toward Clayton or Deer Valley Road toward Brentwood. Mandatory evacuations are also in effect for and Morgan Territory Road and Leon Drive.Residents have been advised to leave the areas by vehicle, to bring their pets in a carrier or on a leash and keep the windows up.At least one home and two outbuildings have been destroyed.