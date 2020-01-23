Society

Living Word International Church gathers to remember Martin Luther King Jr.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Peace, unity and music brought people of all ages together at the Living World International Church in Northwest Fresno Sunday night.

"It's important to remember Martin Luther King because of the person he was and his heart, but his heart of love," says Assistant Pastor Edward Thomas.

Edward Thomas is the assistant pastor at Living Word and the visionary behind the event.

Through several local musical acts, they're uniting people in the name of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.

"To remember what MLK stood for, and that was peace and unity," says Community Outreach Specialist Dayana Giselle. "And to make sure that that message is echoed, and hopefully that energy is carried throughout the year."

To help achieve that, discussion panels were held by community influencers.

"We'll talk about love, peace, specifically Martin Luther King, what does that mean to people, and a little bit about the history," Gieslle said.

This is the first year they hosted the event, and Thomas says it is proof that King's legacy lives on through them.

"We can take his ideals, we can take his message and apply it to Fresno," Thomas said.
Related topics:
societyfresnomartin luther king jr
