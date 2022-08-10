Man found guilty for attempted murder of officers on Tule River Reservation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been found guilty of attempted murder of multiple law enforcement officers on the Tule River Reservation back in 2011.

On Monday, the court found 44-year-old Marwin McDarment guilty of two counts of premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer, assault with a firearm of a peace officer and other charges.

On September 9, 2011, McDarment went to a house on the reservation after the argument and pulled a gun on the people inside. Authorities were called to the house and McDarment drove off.

Two cars with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office passed McDarment's truck while headed to the house and tried pulling him over.

One of the deputies went towards the car, and that is when McDarment opened.

A tribal police officer helped deputies control McDarment.

He was taken into custody while cursing at authorities.

McDarment is scheduled to be sentenced on August 29 and faces over 190 years in prison.