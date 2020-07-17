President Donald Trump

Mary Trump's scathing book on president's family already nearing 1 million sales

Mary L. Trump's scathing memoir about her uncle, President Donald Trump, is nearly a million sales on preorders alone.

Simon & Schuster announced Thursday that Mary Trump's "Too Much and Never Enough" had sold a company record 950,000 copies in combined print, digital and audio editions as of its date of sale, earlier this week.

Mary Trump says her uncle President Donald Trump should resign in an exclusive ABC News interview.



Another anti-Trump book from Simon & Schuster, former National Security Advisor John Bolton's "The Room Where It Happened," sold nearly 800,000 copies in its first week when released last month.

President Trump and his allies had tried to stop both books from coming out, alleging that Bolton had revealed classified information and that Mary Trump had violated a nondisclosure agreement. Judges in each case denied requests for injunctions.

This combination photo shows the cover art for "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" and a portrait of author Mary L. Trump, Ph.D.

Simon & Schuster, left, and Peter Serling/Simon & Schuster via AP

