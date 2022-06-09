shooting

Multiple victims in shooting at Maryland business, sheriff says

Officials have declined to elaborate on the number of victims or the extent injuries.
EMBED <>More Videos

Sheriff: Multiple victims in shooting at Maryland business

SMITHSBURG, Maryland -- A shooting at a business in western Maryland claimed multiple victims Thursday and the suspect in the shooting is no longer a threat to the community, a sheriff's office said

The shooting occurred at a business in the community of Smithsburg, Washington County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Carly Hose told The Associated Press by telephone.

The sheriff's office issued a brief statement saying the shooting incident was rapidly evolving and that it would release information as it was able. It declined to elaborate on the number of victims or the extent injuries.

U.S. Rep. David Trone, a Maryland Democrat, tweeted that his office was in contact with authorities in the area and actively monitoring the shooting in Smithsburg.

Smithsburg, a community of nearly 3,000 people, is located about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Baltimore not far from the Maryland line with Pennsylvania.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marylandcrimegun violenceshootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Families of Uvalde, Buffalo victims testify in Congress
PD: Man dies after shooting in Tulare parking lot, suspect arrested
Man hospitalized after shooting in Tulare, police say
Nigeria shooting at church leaves at least dozens dead
TOP STORIES
Thieves target tires from specific vehicle models in Madera
The Merced County Fair is back - and bigger than ever!
'Baby Holly' found alive 40 years after parents killed
5 Marines killed in Osprey crash in California
Thieves modifying trucks to steal gas as prices skyrocket, police say
House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
Suspect in 2018 Merced homicide arrested in Texas, deputies say
Show More
Police investigating burglary at popular central Fresno sandwich shop
Extreme heat is about to hit the Central Valley: How you can stay safe
How hot summer weather affects your car
Lotion in the refrigerator and more hacks to keep cool
New York woman finds lost dog in Hilary Swank's lap
More TOP STORIES News