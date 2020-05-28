face mask

Wearing a face mask uncomfortable in summer heat? Tips for keeping cool during COVID-19

LOS ANGELES -- With temperatures rising, wearing a face mask is more than just an inconvenience -- it can feel downright miserable.

Dr. Anne Rimoin, an infectious disease professor at UCLA, said wearing a mask in the heat can be uncomfortable, but it is not impossible. Rimoin offered some tips for making the experience more manageable.

"You want to wear a mask that is light in color because dark colors will get hotter, faster, [drawing] the sun to you," she said.

To illustrate this, "Good Morning America's" Becky Worley recorded the temperature difference between a light-colored mask and a dark-colored mask on a 78-degree day. Her remote thermometer recorded 105 degrees for a black mask and 94 degrees for a light blue surgical mask.

Rimoin also said to make sure your mask isn't too tight. The covering should have a tight seal around the edge, but there should be room between your mouth and the mask to allow airflow.

RELATED: DIY Face Mask without sewing


Experts say cotton masks may be the most comfortable because they absorb sweat. When leaving the house, take a few extra face coverings to avoid skin irritation from wearing a mask too long.

Anyone worried about wearing a mask in the heat should limit the time they spend in outdoor spaces where masks are needed, Rimoin said.

"Making sure that you have something that is comfortable to you will make a very big difference," she said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises Americans to wear cloth face coverings in public, especially those in areas with significant community-based transmission of the novel coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessface maskcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Sanger residents now required to wear face masks in public
What does 'mask shaming' say about human nature?
City of Fresno donating face masks to small businesses opening this week
Health officials urging public to continue wearing masks during warmer weather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found with gunshot wound during traffic stop in southeast Fresno
Thieves caught on camera stealing wallet from woman inside Clovis grocery store
Central California coronavirus cases
LIVE: Minneapolis mayor speaks amid unrest over in-custody death
Neighbor's dog alerts Fresno family of fire on backyard patio
Community gathers to honor Kaiser Permanente nurse of 25 years who died from COVID-19
CA moving too quickly to reopen churches and hair salons, Dr. Cody says
Show More
Sanger residents now required to wear face masks in public
Tulare County approved by state for further reopening of businesses
Black Lives Matter demonstrators march through downtown LA in protest of George Floyd death
CA State Superintendent gives update on reopening schools
41 million have lost jobs since COVID-19 hit, but layoffs slow
More TOP STORIES News