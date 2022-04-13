face mask

CDC to extend federal mask mandate on airplanes, transit for 2 weeks: Source

The order was to expire on April 18.
By Zeke Miller, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Reaction over Philly reinstating indoor mask mandate

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration will extend for two weeks the nationwide mask requirement for public transit as it monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was set to extend the order, which was to expire on April 18, by two weeks to monitor for any observable increase in severe virus outcomes as cases rise in parts of the country. The move was being made out of an abundance of caution, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to preview the CDC's action.

The administration had been hoping to roll out a more flexible masking strategy this week that would have replaced the nationwide requirement.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelcdcface maskair travelcoronavirusmass transitairlineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Save Mart Center easing COVID-19 guidelines April 1
Airline CEOs urge Biden to end mask mandate, testing requirements
Disabled Californians call on Newsom to reinstate mask mandate
Testing Apple's new option to unlock an iPhone while wearing a mask
TOP STORIES
Suspect died 1 day after being detained by Clovis police last month
Manhunt underway after 29 hurt in NYC subway shooting
Suspect could be released despite repeated DUI, Kerman father killed
Fire destroys Dos Palos home, 7 displaced
Visalia man found guilty for murdering girlfriend in 2019
Fresno murder suspect has lengthy criminal record
Danny Trejo visits inmates at Corcoran State Prison
Show More
Fresno Fire seeing increase in calls in 2022
CA mayor paying for year of rent to help end homelessness
Polish, Baltic presidents head to Ukraine in show of support
Changes coming to former Castle Air Force Base in Merced County
International Ag Robotics Forum hosted at Fresno State
More TOP STORIES News