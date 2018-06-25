EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3650192" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Masked men broke into Richmond home, burned 7-year-old with hot water

A family was terrorized by three masked men during a bizarre home invasion in Richmond.The violent attack took place at a home on Kenton Crossing Lane at about 3 a.m.According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the men broke down the front door of the home and assaulted the family's father with a gun. They then tried to burn a 7-year-old child with hot water in order to force the parents to give up information about valuables in the home.The men stole jewelry, cash, a cell phone and got away with car keys as they fled.The child and mother were taken to an area hospital. Authorities say the child will be okay.An investigation is ongoing. No description of the suspects is available.