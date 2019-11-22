home invasion

Masked men with gun enter Fresno apartment through window, rob residents

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men armed with a gun and a knife broke into a home at a northeast Fresno apartment complex, ordering three people down to the ground before taking off with their money.

Fresno police say the suspects were wearing dark clothing and masks when they climbed through a bedroom window of an apartment near Maple and Shaw just after seven on Thursday night.

The suspects then confronted three people in the living room, making them lie on the floor while they rounded up money before taking off.

No one was injured and it's not yet known how much money they took.
