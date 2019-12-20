Masked suspects burglarize luxury northeast Fresno store, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are searching for the thieves who broke into a high-end northeast Fresno store Friday morning.Officers were called to Sceptre and Sash at around 3:45 a.m. for a burglary alarm.Visible damage was left to the front door. The owner estimates about $50,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.The business specializes in luxury handbags, jewelry and accessories.Officials did not release how many suspects were involved, but investigators say the suspects were wearing masks.