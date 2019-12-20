burglary

Masked suspects burglarize luxury northeast Fresno store, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are searching for the thieves who broke into a high-end northeast Fresno store Friday morning.

Officers were called to Sceptre and Sash at around 3:45 a.m. for a burglary alarm.

Visible damage was left to the front door. The owner estimates about $50,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.

The business specializes in luxury handbags, jewelry and accessories.

Officials did not release how many suspects were involved, but investigators say the suspects were wearing masks.

If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form at ABC30.com/CrimeStoppers.
