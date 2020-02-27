catholic church

Students and staff at Fresno City College celebrate Ash Wednesday

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For students and staff, the Ash Wednesday noon mass at the Fresno City College auditorium was heaven sent.

Father Ray Dreiling said it was important to bring the church to students on a tight schedule.

"I like it a lot better because my home church is about an hour south, so I couldn't really go there and still make it to classes," says Joseph Mello. "So having this before class is really convenient."

Mello is part of Fresno City College's Catholic Student Association. The group helped set up the Ash Wednesday services.

Deacon Bryan Martin joined Father Ray in distributing ashes. Those of the faith often "give up" or sacrifice something for the 40-day Lent period.

"I am going to give up meat, and I'm also going to give up sweets," says Jocelyn Landeros.

Father Ray told those gathered to focus on three things during Lent.

"Prayer, being prayerful, more prayerful," says Father Ray. "Not taking more than you need, to fast and most especially, service to our neighbor."

The mass was moved to the auditorium from the faculty hall, where it was held last year to accommodate more people.

This was just the fourth time an Ash Wednesday mass was held at Fresno City College.

As long as people keep attending, the school will continue to host the masses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoreligioncatholic churchfresno city college
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CATHOLIC CHURCH
Church offers drive-thru confessions amid COVID-19 crisis
Pope leaves Vatican, prays for end to coronavirus pandemic
Valley churches take extra safety measures amid COVID-19 concerns
Child with autism denied communion at church, family says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News