Healing session held for those impacted by November mass shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A special event was held Saturday at Fresno Pacific University to help people impacted by the last November's deadly mass shooting.Four people were killed and six others injured after that shooting in the backyard of a southeast Fresno home.Organizers say in Hmong culture, events like this help the soul find its way back to the body.'In Hmong culture, we believe in the connection between the spirit, the mind and in the body," says instructor Vee Yang.Hundreds of people participated in the community healing.Pastors from other religious organizations also showed up to offer their support.