4 dead, including shooter, in mass shooting at Southern California bar, authorities say

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. -- Three people have been killed in a mass shooting at a Southern California biker bar, Orange County Sheriff's officials said. The shooter also died, according to authorities.

A massive law enforcement presence was responding to Cook's Corner, a well-known biker bar and grill on Santiago Canyon Road in Trabuco Canyon.

The incident was reported just before 7:30 p.m.

Images from the scene indicated at least two bodies on the ground covered by sheets.

Authorities say six victims were take to the hospital, five of them with gunshot wounds.

Orange County Sheriff's officials also say that a shooting involving deputies occurred when they arrived on scene but no further details were released.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.