Massive fire destroys former business in Laton, cause under investigation

LATON, Calif. (KFSN) -- Laton firefighters are looking into what sparked an overnight fire that destroyed a former business.The fire broke out just before 10 p.m. Saturday night at Fowler and Del Rio. Crews arrived to find the building fully engulfed."We had flames coming out of the roof," says Laton Fire Chief Brent Pentecost. "It was unsafe for anyone to enter, so we turned to a defensive attack, and we started fighting the fire."Fire crews say there was no power or gas to the building because it had been vacant for years.They add one of the biggest challenges was the trash and debris inside. They say squatters are known to frequent the building.Because the fire is so close to the Fresno and Kings counties border, several agencies, including Cal Fire, Fresno County, Kings County, Kingsburg and Selma fire crews aided in the attack.The cause remains under investigation.