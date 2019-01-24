Massive sinkhole opens up near condominium buildings in Southern California



By ABC7.com staff
LA HABRA, Calif. --
A massive sinkhole opened up between two condominium building in La Habra Wednesday evening, raising fears among nearby residents.

La Habra police and Orange County Public Works officials responded to the scene after the sinkhole, measuring 20 feet by at least 80 feet, was reported about 10:45 p.m. in the 950 block of West Imperial Highway.

No injuries or structural damage were reported.

Three residences were under voluntary evacuation orders due to the possibility of falling trees, police said.
