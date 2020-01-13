entertainment

Matchbox Twenty coming to Save Mart Center in September

Matchbox Twenty announced it is heading out on tour this summer, and the group plans to make a stop in Fresno. (Matchbox Twenty via Save Mart Center)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Matchbox Twenty announced it is heading out on tour this summer, and the group plans to make a stop in Fresno.

The band will play at the Save Mart Center on September 20 at 7:30 p.m.

It's the first time the group has been on tour since 2017. The band's frontman, Rob Thomas, is currently on tour after releasing his fourth solo album, "Chip Tooth Smile."

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 17, at noon. Ticket prices start at $39.50.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconcertentertainmentfresno
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daniel Radcliffe and more read first Harry Potter book online
Laurie Metcalf talks 'The Conners' season finale
Two brothers recreate Disney's Fantasmic show in backyard
Artists release free quarantine coloring book
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News