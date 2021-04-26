Matchbox Twenty reschedules Fresno concert for May 2022

The popular rock band will play on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 7:30 pm.
The group was supposed to play in 2020, but the concert was canceled due to the pandemic. Their performance was moved to September of this year but has once again been rescheduled.
Officials say that anyone who purchased tickets for the 2020 or the 2021 concerts will have their tickets honored for the 2022 date.
It's the first time the group has been on tour since 2017.
Tickets go on sale online at the Save Mart Center website. The box office is currently closed.
Anyone who wants a refund for their tickets will need to request one by May 26, 2022.