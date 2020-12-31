the bachelor

Who is Matt James? Chris Harrison gives the inside scoop on the new 'Bachelor'

New year, new man. Before Matt James starts his journey as "The Bachelor," Chris Harrison dishes on everything to know about the real estate broker.
By George Pennacchio
When it comes to "The Bachelor" franchise, there is never a shortage of romance... but there does seem to be a shortage of shirts. Matt James stunned audiences in the latest promo for Season 25 of the reality television show with one particular shot.

James begins his primetime journey for love next week, but fans are still talking about the shot of him in the shower that aired after "The Bachelorette" finale. It's possible James may be in the most talked-about shower scene since "Psycho." The knives will just come out later, from some of the women vying for his attention.

"You're going to have some drama," "The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison said, singling out one of the women known as "Queen Victoria."

EMBED More News Videos

What to expect for season 25 of "The Bachelor," premiering Monday at 8|7c.



When it comes to James, Harrison called him a gentleman.

"He's fun-loving. He's goofy. But there's so much more to him," Harrison said. "There are so many layers and so many things we dive into, the likes of which we have not really approached on this show."

SEE ALSO: Meet the 32 women who are vying for 'Bachelor' Matt James' heart

Fans will just have to watch and see how that all plays out this season. We do know an ABC executive has said Matt did something one night that had never happened on the show before, calling it "really crazy."

According to Harrison, "He's a strong man but he will go through it this season and it is a ride, the likes of which we haven't been on before."

Harrison believes viewers will not only fall in love with James, but they will respect him as well.

"I think he's incredibly endearing," said Harrison. "I think he's honest, forthright and really will bare his soul. I think that will also make you nervous at times."

Season 25 of "The Bachelor" premieres Mon., Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.



Watch an extended sneak peek of Matt James as the new Bachelor
EMBED More News Videos

Sneak peek: Matt James is in for a wild ride on Season 25 of "The Bachelor."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdatingtelevisionabc primetimeabcbachelorthe bacheloru.s. & worldreality television
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
THE BACHELOR
Matt James, Tayshia Adams discuss representation on 'Bachelor' franchise
Matt gets his first dose of drama as 'The Bachelor'
Matt James prays to find love on night 1 of 'The Bachelor'
'The Bachelor' makes history with Matt James
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Show More
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Having trouble registering for COVID-19 vaccine? Fresno County to set up 1-800 number
More TOP STORIES News