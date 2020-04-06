Society

Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with Austin seniors

AUSTIN, Texas -- Seniors at a living facility in Austin were surprised with a celebrity virtual bingo host as they all practice social distancing.

The seniors at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living were surprised with none other than Matthew McConaughey in their Zoom bingo video chat!

SEE ALSO: Matthew McConaughey tells Texans to 'stay home' amid outbreak

In an adorable video posted to their Facebook page, McConaughey can be seen celebrating after one resident won.

"Thank you to Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo. Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favorite drink," the facility said in its post.

You can watch a clip from the virtual bingo experience in the video above.

