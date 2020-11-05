arson

Woman arrested for allegedly setting fire to southeast Fresno restaurant

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have a woman in custody for allegedly setting fire to a southeast Fresno restaurant last month.

Investigators say 55-year-old Sandra Seyler broke a window and threw a fiery object inside McCoy's Coffee Shop on Clovis Avenue and Kings Canyon Road.

By the time firefighters arrived on scene, flames were shooting out of the roof and windows.

Drone video from SkyView30 showed the charred remains of the building.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire, so no one was hurt.

A motive for the arson has not been released.
