Business

California McDonald's workers make hundreds of face masks

A team of workers at a McDonald's in Irwindale got together to turn the dining area into a small mask-making factory.
By
IRWINDALE, Calif. -- Facing a nationwide scarcity of face masks, a team of workers at a McDonald's in Irwindale found that the supply they needed was as close as their kitchen.

Fry cooks and servers were recruited to transform part of the store into a mini mask-making factory.

"We got together in the store. We set it up. We got the machines, got it all together so we could start right away," says the restaurant's general manager Almendra Duran.

The dining area was already closed to customers so there was space for several sewing machines and physical distancing.

"We started putting all the resources together. We can do this. We faced a little bit of challenges at the beginning but we were determined to get this done," says Mariam Gobrial, director of operations.

An initial challenge was finding enough fabric. Twelve stores needed masks. The call went out to all crew members asking for any volunteer who could sew.

Maria Gomez was the high producer.

"We have a thousand employees and we wanted to give two masks to each employee," says Duran.

They say there's been a bonus in creating their own solution which is a measure of empowerment.

"It is something I love doing. And when it came to this, being able to help, that's even more tremendous about it," says crew member Patricia Duran.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessface maskmcdonald'scoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom to give update on business sectors' slow reopening
Central California coronavirus cases
LIVE: Fresno Councilman Bredefeld to discuss lawsuit over stay-at-home order
26-year-old man killed in Kings County crash, CHP says
Ten COVID-19 cases confirmed at Fresno Dycora Manchester nursing home
Arsonist damages 10 display sheds at Visalia Home Depot
High demand for antibody tests coming from those who think they had COVID-19
Show More
Man shot in shoulder in central Fresno, authorities looking for suspect
Family dog tests positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina
Local companies surprise shoppers with gift cards at Fresno Save Mart
Pentagon declassifies Navy videos that show 'UFOs'
Gallons of milk spill after truck overturns in Kings Co.
More TOP STORIES News