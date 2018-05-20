SHOOTING

McDonald's drive-thru argument leads to shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

McDonald's drive-thru argument leads to gunfire. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on May 20, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTHERN LIBERTIES --
An argument between two drivers sitting in the drive-thru of a Northern Liberties McDonald's restaurant led to gunfire, police say.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the McDonald's on the unit block of West Girard Avenue.

During the argument, police say one of the men got out of his car and pulled out a gun, firing several times at the 27-year-old victim.

Police say at least one bullet entered the driver's side door and grazed the chest of the victim.

The victim drove off and was able to flag down a police officer at Front and Richmond streets for help. Police tell Action News the man refused to go to the hospital.

The shooter fled the scene, as well.

Police are hoping the restaurant's security camera captured the suspect and his vehicle.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsmcdonald'sshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Person shot in the arm in Southwest Fresno
Man accused of several random shootings in Fresno County takes the stand
Vegas Strip goes dark for shooting anniversary
Las Vegas victims remembered in ceremony on 1-year anniversary
More shooting
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News