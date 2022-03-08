mcdonald's

McDonald's in Russia to temporarily close over invasion of Ukraine

Burger giant, other countries looking to impact Russian economy
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
Russia-Ukraine Crisis

DETROIT -- McDonald's said Tuesday it is temporarily closing all of its 850 restaurants in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The burger giant said it will continue paying its 62,000 employees in Russia. But in an open letter to employees, McDonald's President and CEO Chris Kempckinski said closing those stores is the right thing to do because McDonald's can't ignore the "needless human suffering in Ukraine."

McDonald's owns 84% of its Russian restaurants.

In a recent financial filing, the company said Russia and Ukraine contributed 9% of the company's revenue last year.
