latino life

Latino Life: McDonald's offering scholarships to Hispanic students

By Aurora Diaz
McDonald's isn't just serving up burgers. The company is offering cash for college.

Applications are open for the McDonald's HACER National Scholarship. It's geared towards Hispanic high school seniors.

Eligible students can receive up to $100,000 to help finance their higher education.

The deadline to apply is February 5.

Recipients are selected based on academic achievement, community involvement and financial need.

Learn more at https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/community/hacer.html
