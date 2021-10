FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in east central Fresno on Tuesday morning.Officers were called to the area of McKinley Avenue near Clovis Avenue shortly after 6:00 am.Authorities have identified the motorcyclist as 47-year-old Martin Stevens.Police say Stevens was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators were working to determine what led up to the crash.Officials closed part of McKinley Avenue in both directions west of Clovis Avenue for the investigation. The road has since reopened.