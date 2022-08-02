McKinney Fire: Death toll rises to 4 in wildfire in California-Oregon Border, officials say

A fire in Northern California that's exploded in size since sparking on Friday has now turned deadly.

YREKA, Calif. -- Two more bodies have been found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state's largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday.

Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along State Route 96, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

"This brings the confirmed fatality number to 4," the sheriff's statement said. "At this time, there are no unaccounted for persons." Other details were not immediately disclosed.

Two bodies were also found Sunday inside a charred vehicle in the driveway of a home near the tiny unincorporated community of Klamath River.

More than 100 homes, sheds and other buildings have burned in the McKinney Fire since it erupted last Friday.

The blaze near the state line with Oregon has burned nearly nearly 88 square miles (228 square km) and is the largest of several wildfires burning in the Klamath National Forest.

