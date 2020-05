FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There may be a benefit to having been on a bad date.Me-N-Eds is giving pizza lovers a chance to share their dating horror stories in exchange for some freebies.If you'd like to dish on your date disasters, you can head to Me-N-Eds Facebook page and comment on their post.The pizza chain hopes to turn things around for the winner by offering a date package complete with a Regal Cinema's gift card, a basket of candy and two large pizzas.The winner will be announced on Valentine's Day.