MEASLES

Measles cases confirmed in Vancouver and Portland

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, a health worker prepares a syringe with a vaccine against measles in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)

VANCOUVER, Wash. --
Authorities in Vancouver, Washington, have confirmed a case of measles in a child while the Oregon Health Authority has confirmed a separate measles case in Portland, Oregon.

Clark County Public Health says people who visited PeaceHealth Urgent Care - Memorial in Vancouver in the afternoon Dec. 31 may have been exposed.

The Oregon Health Authority said a measles case was confirmed in a person who spent time in The Dalles and Hood River. People in The Dalles may have been exposed Dec. 29 at the Discovery Center or Dec. 31 at Fred Meyer.

People in Hood River may have been exposed Dec. 30 if they were at Doppio Cafe, Goodwill or Full Sail Brewery in the early afternoon. People who were at the Oregon Health & Science University Emergency Department Jan. 2 in the morning may have been exposed.

Officials advise anyone who may have measles symptoms to call before visiting a medical office.

Measles symptoms begin with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a rash.
