election results

Measure A bond to improve Clovis Unified campuses holding lead

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Measure A, the $335 million bond that would upgrade and build campuses for the Clovis Unified School District, is currently holding a lead.

CUSD is ahead with 59% with 70% of expected votes counted. The bond needs 55% of votes to pass.

Clovis Unified said the bond money will go toward modernizing 11 existing campuses and fund new middle schools and high schools in expanding Clovis neighborhoods.

What does this mean for residents in Clovis Unified School District? The district's $60 tax per $100,000 of assessed value for homeowners will be maintained.
