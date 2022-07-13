Next step approved for Measure C to be on November ballot

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Board of Supervisors approved the next step for Measure C to be placed on the November ballot, but not before addressing concerns with the last-minute proposal.The half-cent transportation tax is estimated to cost $7 billion.Revenue raised between the years 2027 and 2057 would be used for transportation improvements across Fresno County.Last Thursday, hundreds of people voiced their opinions to the Fresno Council of Governments. Many were concerned the tax plan is being rushed to the ballot.The Measure C proposal must now be approved by the transportation authority next week.It would then need approval again by the board of supervisors before it can be officially placed on the November ballot.