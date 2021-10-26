Personal Finance

Meeting to be held for Fresno County residents regarding Measure C

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A community meeting and workshop are being held to address transportation funding.

People who live in Fresno County are invited to share their thoughts on Measure C and weigh in on decisions about how the money is spent.

The locally controlled transportation funding measure is set to expire soon.

The measure helps maintain and upgrade streets, roads and highways.

It also reduces congestion, improves air quality, and keeps public transit fares low for certain populations.

The meeting starts at 6 pm on Tuesday at the Fresno Convention Center inside Valdez Hall.

If you can't make it in person, you can attend virtually. Click here for more information.
