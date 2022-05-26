politics

Fresno council members propose Measure V to fund veteran services

EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno council members propose new Measure V to fund veterans services

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno city leaders are pushing a proposal that would fund improvements for facilities used by local veterans.

Measure V would provide a more permanent revenue stream for the city's veteran services.

Councilmembers Nelson Esparza, Miguel Arias, and Luis Chavez introduced the Fresno Veterans Support Ballot Initiative Wednesday.

They seek to get the measure on the ballot for the election in November.

Chavez said he believes the measure would generate $10 million a year through a one-eight percent tax increase for Fresno residents.

If passed, the Fresno Veterans Memorial Auditorium is one of the locations that would benefit.

The building needs close to $11 million in renovations.

Right now, the auditorium funding falls under the already passed Measure P, but the council members supporting the initiative claim it's not enough.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfresnoveteranspoliticsfresno city council
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
Here's what to know about NRA meeting in Houston
CA primary election: Where you can go to vote in the Central Valley
Britain: Russian troops likely to redeploy from Mariupol
Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs from Mariupol
TOP STORIES
Vigil honors woman dragged, killed in hit-and-run crash
Northeast Fresno church damaged by fire
Uvalde school shooting: What we know about 19 kids, 2 teachers killed
Onlookers urged police to charge into TX school: 'Go in there!'
Psychologist urging conversations with children following TX shooting
TX school shooting leaves at least 19 children, 2 adults dead
Kingsburg man admits to child sex crimes, minimal punishment expected
Show More
Vigil held for 19 children, 2 teachers killed in TX school shooting
Timeline breaks down Uvalde shooter's movements day of massacre
Clovis Unified ensuring campus safety following Texas school shooting
Bitwise Industries opens new facility in downtown Merced
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer details budget for 2023
More TOP STORIES News