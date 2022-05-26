Fresno council members propose Measure V to fund veteran services

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno city leaders are pushing a proposal that would fund improvements for facilities used by local veterans.Measure V would provide a more permanent revenue stream for the city's veteran services.Councilmembers Nelson Esparza, Miguel Arias, and Luis Chavez introduced the Fresno Veterans Support Ballot Initiative Wednesday.They seek to get the measure on the ballot for the election in November.Chavez said he believes the measure would generate $10 million a year through a one-eight percent tax increase for Fresno residents.If passed, the Fresno Veterans Memorial Auditorium is one of the locations that would benefit.The building needs close to $11 million in renovations.Right now, the auditorium funding falls under the already passed Measure P, but the council members supporting the initiative claim it's not enough.