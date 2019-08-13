Medical board accuse Tulare doctor of opioid overprescription

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare doctor could lose his medical license after accusations he overprescribed opioids to a patient.

When something kills 42,000 Americans in a single year, people take note, and the opioid epidemic is in the spotlight.

Doctors are under serious scrutiny and the California Medical Board is keeping a close eye.

The CURES system is their automated database looking for red flags in prescription patterns.

"When that number pops up, they immediately focus in on a particular doctor to figure out if these prescriptions should've been authorized," said legal analyst Tony Capozzi.

The medical board is now accusing Tulare family practice Dr. Thomas Evans of dangerous patient care.

Between 2014 and 2016, he prescribed a man with a history of drug use thousands of opioid pills -- as many as 120 a month -- for back pain.

Investigators say he did it without regular visits, without ever referring the patient to a specialist in pain management or addiction medicine, and going for months without documenting any discussion about the need to taper off the substances.

And Dr. Evans has a history with the medical board, settling two previous accusations, including one involving a patient who overdosed on prescription pain medication.

"If it's the same issue, then I think the argument is, you should've known better," Capozzi said.

He says there are some instances when doctors need to prescribe a large number of opioids.

Dennis Thelen, an attorney for Dr. Evans, tells Action News the doctor had a close relationship with the patient and knew he had chronic pain.

"And if it's helping him, I think the doctor would have some legitimate argument to say 'I'm here to help him. I'm not here to overprescribe and cause damage,'" Capozzi said.

The Centers for Disease Control didn't issue guidelines for prescribing opioids until 2016, but the state of California has filed hundreds of accusations against doctors for alleged overprescription before then.

The attorney general's office is pushing to revoke or suspend Evans' medical license or put him on probation again, as it did for five years after his 2007 accusation.

His attorney says Dr. Evans will fight it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countytularemedicaltularetulare countydoctorsinvestigationopioids
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family says final goodbye to 10-year-old daughter days after car crash
3 displaced following 2-alarm house fire in downtown Fresno
Deputies searching for men caught on camera using stolen credit card
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash along Hwy 41, CHP says
Lemoore neighbors oppose plan to sell city land to cannabis company
Fresno City College makes changes to campus
Central Unified installs student ID card readers to all school buses
Show More
Free meals available for all Fresno Unified students
5 children killed in fire at Pennsylvania day care center
'Storm Area 51' Facebook group creator to hold music festival 'Alienstock'
AG Barr says 'irregularities' found at Jeffrey Epstein jail
UC Merced Chancellor Dorothy Leland prepares for retirement
More TOP STORIES News