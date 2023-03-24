Dine and Dish: Hummus Republic in northwest Fresno

Whether you need a filling wrap or a colorful bowl, Hummus Republic in northwest Fresno can satisfy your craving for Mediterranean food.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether you need a filling wrap or a colorful bowl, Hummus Republic in northwest Fresno can satisfy your craving for Mediterranean food.

All of the food is prepared fresh and you can enjoy traditional favorites like chicken shawarma.

"It's a healthy, fast, casual Mediterranean restaurant similar to a Chipotle-style. You're going to build your own pita, wrap or bowl," said Chloe Cardoza, the owner of Hummus Republic.

"How bout for you. What can we get started for you?"

Customers start with a base, from couscous and garbanzo beans, add greens and then they can try something different.

"We have tahini but we have a twist on those too. We definitely have a garlic jalapeno tahini," said Cardoza. "We have a harissa hummus which is like a spicy one. We have calamata olive, which is a salty. Eggplant gives it that smoky flavor."

I went with a bowl with both steak and chicken.

Hummus Republic has options for just about everyone.

"We offer gluten free, vegan and of course we have carnivore as well. So, we offer the chicken shawarma, Moroccan steak," Cardoza said.

"Traditionally when you go to a Mediterranean restaurant you're going to get that protein, rice pilaf, really buttery food. Not here. We don't even have butter in the kitchen."

Hummus Republic has two locations at Palm and Nees and one in downtown Fresno at Tulare and N Street.