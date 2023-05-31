A new Mediterranean restaurant opened its doors in Visalia on Tuesday.

New Mediterranean restaurant open for business in Visalia

The franchise, Nick the Greek, is located on Mooney Boulevard near Kaweah Avenue.

It's known for its traditional plates, pitas, fresh salads, and desserts.

To celebrate the grand opening, anyone who stopped by between 11 am and 2:30 pm Tuesday received free lunch.

The owner said there was a line out the door for most of the the day

"Last year, we came out here and found out about this development that went up. We saw Dutch Bros was here and Habit and we thought, what a great opportunity so we snagged it and we are very excited to be here," said Nick Taptelis.

This is the 60th location across the country and the second in the Central Valley.

There's also a restaurant in Fresno.