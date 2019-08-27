meek mill

Meek Mill pleads guilty to misdemeanor gun charge, ending his criminal case

PHILADELPHIA -- Rapper Meek Mill has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge, ending his criminal case.

All other charges have been dropped and he will not spend any more time in prison.




The charges stem from a 2007 case that's kept him under court supervision for more than a decade.

The 32-year-old spent about two years in prison over a drug and gun conviction that was overturned this year because of credibility concerns about the arresting officer.

He's now working with Jay-Z and others on a campaign to promote criminal justice reform.

Testimony from the 2008 trial shows the rap star, born Robert Williams, acknowledged having a gun but denied pointing it at police or selling drugs.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court overturned the felony conviction last month and removed the city judge who sent Williams back to prison over minor probation violations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
meek mill
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MEEK MILL
Meek Mill's conviction thrown out, granted new trial
Rapper Meek Mill becomes co-owner of Lids
Meek Mill surprises 3,000 kids with gifts
The top social media moments from Weeks 3 and 4 of the NBA playoffs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Early morning fire destroys Southeast Fresno house
Oakland company creates breath detector for pot, alcohol
Brazil's president wants apology before accepting aid for Amazon fires
California Assembly approves medical cannabis on K-12 campuses
Alorica to merge northwest Fresno, Clovis locations, company confirms
START HERE: Nursing home employees charged, Lori Loughlin in court
Censured FUSD trustee must keep distance from student, restrictive order says
Show More
Merced elementary school teacher arrested for child molestation
Man accused of sexual assault of nanny collapses while on the stand
Former Clovis PD employee arrested for sex crimes against minor
Family members identify 28-year-old Tulare murder victim
2 arrested for child endangerment in Hanford
More TOP STORIES News