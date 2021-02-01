Bulldog Breakdown

Meet the Bulldog: Jocelyn Rodriguez

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On this week's Meet the Bulldog, we get to know Senior Jocelyn Rodriguez.

The Clovis East grad won a Valley Title her junior year of high school.

Her head coach at the time, Vicki Samarin, left a lasting impression on her before she lost her battle with cancer.

Catch up on all the week's Fresno State sports news on "Bulldog Breakdown" every Sunday at 5 pm on ABC30.

In the video above, Rodriguez discusses her experience with Samarin and the blessing of being able to play in front of her family.
