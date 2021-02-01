Meet the Bulldog: Jocelyn Rodriguez

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On this week's Meet the Bulldog, we get to know Senior Jocelyn Rodriguez.The Clovis East grad won a Valley Title her junior year of high school.Her head coach at the time, Vicki Samarin, left a lasting impression on her before she lost her battle with cancer.In the video above, Rodriguez discusses her experience with Samarin and the blessing of being able to play in front of her family.