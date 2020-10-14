Pets & Animals

Dr. J takes you behind the scenes of Disney+ series 'Meet the Chimps'

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- What is it like to work with a group of 300 chimpanzees or live among them? You can find out in the new six-part National Geographic series on Disney+ "Meet the Chimps."

Chimp Haven is a 200-acre refuge tucked deep in the forested heart of Louisiana.

Dr. Raven Jackson-Jewett, better known as Dr. J, took some time to share just what it's like behind the scenes at Chimp Haven.

"One thing you will see is how chimpanzees make a life of retirement and that will be included through the story of a chimp named Midge," Dr. J said.
Emmy-Award winning actress Jane Lynch narrates the series. It not only gives you an inside look at the caretaking of the animals, but also takes you inside their lives and the dynamics of their family and community.

"Chimpanzees really have personalities that are similar to our own," Dr. J said.

You'll see food squabbles, alliances, romances, 'bromances', tears, tantrums, high jinxes and heartbreaks.

"It's a beautiful blend between education and excitement," she said.

Dr. J is a mother to five little humans and caregiver to all of the chimps. She works tirelessly to keep retirees healthy and thriving, and due to her nurturing spirit, the chimps always love a visit from Dr. J, even if she happens to be carrying a needle that day.

Don't miss "Meet the Chimps" this Friday, October 16th on Disney+.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdisneyanimalnaturedisney+ streaming servicemonkey
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Biden takes helm as president, says 'democracy has prevailed'
Man wanted by parole officer shot and killed by Fresno police officer
Watch, read Pres. Joe Biden's full inaugural address
VP Kamala Harris sworn in, opening new chapter in US politics
Trump leaves White House, says 'It's been a great honor'
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman: 'Even as we grieved, we grew'
Body found inside burned apartment in central Fresno
Show More
Howling winds topple trees, causing power outages and closing Yosemite
Everything to know about Inauguration Day: Schedule, performers | LIVE
Biden's first act: orders on pandemic, climate, immigration
US Surgeon General Jerome Adams asked to step down by Biden team
Fresno County says COVID vaccine doses aren't coming fast enough
More TOP STORIES News