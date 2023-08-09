Mega Millions ticket matching 5 numbers sold in Merced County, worth over $3 million

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One ticket sold in Merced was very close to winning Tuesday's massive Mega Millions jackpot.

The ticket bought at a 76 gas station in Hilmar matched five of the numbers but missed the Mega number.

The 5/5 ticket is worth about $3,383,371, according to the California Lottery.

Having that one extra number would have jumped that payoff to $1.58 billion, a record high for the lottery and among the largest-ever U.S. drawings.

The numbers in Tuesday's draw were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and gold Mega Ball 14.

One ticket with all the winning numbers was sold in Florida, according to the Mega Millions website.

The odds of winning the jackpot were 1 in 302,575,350.