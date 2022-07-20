Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no jackpot winner; lottery prize grows to $630M

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to the fifth largest prize in the lottery game's history after no on won Tuesday's winning numbers drawing.

If you didn't win big in Tuesday night's Mega Million's drawing, you still have a chance!

No one won the jackpot prize for Tuesday's winning numbers drawing for a $530 million.

The winning numbers were: 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 and Mega Ball 25.

That means the jackpot has grown again to $630 million, with a cash option of $359.7 million. That's the fifth largest prize in the game's 20 year history.

The biggest all-time Mega Millions jackpot was a $1.537 billion prize in 2018.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million.

