mega millions

Mega Millions numbers drawn; 1 winner gets $1B jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa -- One winning ticket was sold in Michigan for the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, making it the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The winning numbers drawn Friday are: 4, 26, 42, 50, 60 and a Mega Ball of 24.

The Mega Millions top prize had been growing since Sept. 15, when a winning ticket was sold in Wisconsin. The lottery's next estimated jackpot is $20 million.

Friday night's drawing comes two days after a ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers drawn and won a $731.1 million Powerball jackpot.

EMBED More News Videos

The winning ticket was sold in Maryland.



SEE ALSO: How does the lottery jackpot grow so high?

There were a number of Match 5 winners who matched all five white balls: Florida (2 winners), Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York (2 winners), and Pennsylvania. Two winners, one in North Carolina and another in Virginia, get $2 million for matching the five white balls with the Megaplier. Specific locations for these winners will be announced Saturday.

Only two lottery prizes in the U.S. have been larger than Friday's jackpot. Three tickets for a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot were sold in January 2016, and one winning ticket sold for a $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot in October 2018.

The jackpot figures refer to amounts if a winner opts for an annuity, paid in 30 annual installments. Most winners choose a cash prize, which for the Mega Millions jackpot is $739.6 million.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are incredibly steep at one in 302.5 million.

SEE ALSO: Lottery jackpots: Things to consider if you win

The game is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestspowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MEGA MILLIONS
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $970M after no winners
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $970M after no winners hit Tuesday
No winners: Powerball jackpot grows to $730M; Mega Millions to be $850M
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. educators, farmworkers must wait longer for COVID vaccine
Residents urged to stay home as winter storms head for Creek Fire burn scar area
Storms will bring rain to Valley, snow to Sierra over the next week
Fresno Co. correctional officer heading home from work killed in crash
Vaccine supply short, biggest Fresno County vaccination centers on pause
Man hit, killed by car while walking on Highway 145 in Fresno County
How you can thank hospital workers and help local businesses
Show More
Central Unified proposes laying off 10 teachers
Fresno non-profits seek donations to help those in need
China Peak welcomes much-needed snow
Kings County to combat homelessness with manufactured homes
Biden signs exec orders addressing economic crisis
More TOP STORIES News