Mega Millions jackpot at $530M for winning numbers drawing tonight

The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at more than half a billion dollars after no one matched all six numbers in Friday night's drawing.

The jackpot now stands at $530 million, the eighth largest Mega Millions jackpot on record. The top prize comes with a cash option of 304.7 million.

The winning numbers drawn Friday were: 8, 20, 26, 53, 64 and Mega Ball 15.

The biggest all-time Mega Millions jackpot was a $1.537 billion prize in 2018.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million.

