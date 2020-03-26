Natalie Portman, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex-voiced Disney+ nature documentaries premiering in April

BURBANK, Calif. -- Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Natalie Portman are lending their voices to two nature documentaries premiering in April on Disney+ in honor of Earth Month.The Disneynature film "Elephant," narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, will premiere on April 3 alongside previously announced "Dolphin Reef," which is narrated by Portman.Disney on Thursday released a trailer for the two films that you can watch in the player above. Here's how Disney+ describes the films:"Penguins," which was released in theaters last year, will also premiere on the streaming service the same day.The films will join an Earth Month collection on Disney+ that also includes "In the Footsteps of Elephant," "A Life on the Edge," "Diving with Dolphins," National Geographic's "America's National Parks," "Wild Yellowstone," "The Flood," "JANE," "Before the Floods," "Planet of the Birds," "Sea of Hope: America's Underwater Treasures," "Kingdom of the White Wolf," "Tree Climbing Lions," Hostile Planet" and "Wild Russia."Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund are supporting Elephants Without Borders, an organization working in Botswana to ensure people and elephants thrive. Disney has also long supported organizations dedicated to preserving the world's oceans and other marine habitats.