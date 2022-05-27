uvalde school shooting

Meghan Markle places flowers outside memorial for Texas school shooting victims in Uvalde

EMBED <>More Videos

Duchess Meghan Markle pays respect to Texas school shooting victims

UVALDE, Texas -- Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made a visit to a memorial site for the victims involved in the deadly elementary school shooting in Texas.

Meghan placed white flowers tied with a purple ribbon at a memorial outside the Uvalde County Courthouse on Thursday. She paid her respects after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The Duchess of Sussex lives in California with her husband Prince Harry and their two children. She took the trip to Texas in a personal capacity as a mother to offer her condolences and support in person to a "community experiencing unimaginable grief," according to her spokesperson.

Meghan left the flowers at the memorial and stood with her arms crossed while she looked at the memorials.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexascrimedeadly shootingfatal shootingroyal familytexasgun violenceshootingmeghan marklechild killedchild shotuvalde school shooting
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UVALDE SCHOOL SHOOTING
Surgeon describes assault weapons' extreme trauma to kids' bodies
NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre
19 kids, 2 teachers killed in TX school shooting; gunman's mom speaks
Parents demand answers on police response in Uvalde; Biden plans visit
TOP STORIES
Mother calling for extra security measures on FUSD campuses
NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre
18-year-old man shot in central Fresno, police say
Parents demand answers on police response in Uvalde; Biden plans visit
Uvalde victims latest: Slain teacher's husband dies of heart attack
Surgeon describes assault weapons' extreme trauma to kids' bodies
Local CHP officer avoids jail for vehicular manslaughter conviction
Show More
4th grader 'did what she had to to survive' Uvalde shooting, aunt says
Woman hit Porterville officer with vehicle during traffic stop: Police
Suspect accused of beating man with baseball bat in Merced
Conversations surrounding guns in Central CA following Texas shooting
Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill and gun policy debate
More TOP STORIES News