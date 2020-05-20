accuweather

AAA predicts near-record-low Memorial Day travel this year due to coronavirus pandemic

During any other year, millions of Americans would be spending this week gearing up to travel over the Memorial Day holiday.

But this year, AAA is expecting near-record-low Memorial Day travel that could rival the organization's previous low record set in 2009, a stark change from the 44 million people who traveled over the same period last year.

Jeanette Casselano with AAA said, though, that some states are reopening at a pace that will likely allow AAA to put out travel forecasts for summer and early full as more data becomes available.

"In the past few weeks, we've seen increases in terms of bookings, albeit very modestly, but we do know that people are itching to travel. When it is safe to travel, they will," Casselano told AccuWeather. "Those trips are likely going to be domestic with a preference for road trips, too."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsummeraccuweathercoronavirusaaaholiday travelmemorial day
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
What to know about coronavirus and pools
Final supermoon of 2020 rises this week
Meteor shower from Halley's Comet kicks off first week of May
How coronavirus pandemic will impact firefighting this wildfire season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera County approved by state for further reopening of businesses
Central California coronavirus cases
Woman's body found in Fresno Co., homicide detectives investigating
Woman shot while watching TV inside southeast Fresno home
Merced County given approval to move to stage 2 of reopening businesses
Nail salon owners worried pandemic could force them to close permanently
Coronavirus: DOJ says CA reopening plan discriminates against churches
Show More
Tulare Co. supervisors clarify that Tuesday vote means businesses can reopen
Man found stabbed multiple times in southwest Fresno
Clovis Big Hat Days 2020 canceled amid coronavirus pandemic
CHP officer who rescued man from whirlpool honored by Madera County
Body found at Venice Beach ID'd as WWE star
More TOP STORIES News