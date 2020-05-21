Here's which Memorial Day events are canceled and which ones aren't

Saturday, May 23

Sunday, May 24

Monday, May 25

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a large number of event cancelations, and Memorial Day events are no exception. However, some events will still be happening in the days leading up to the holiday and on Memorial Day itself.Events in the Central Valley are listed below by date, with the status of the event also listed.: 4 pm - 8 pm: Fresno Acura, 7250 N Palm Ave, Fresno CA: Fresno Street Eats is committed to bringing food truck closer to where you are! Now we're popping up in North Fresno for our Memorial Day Food Truck Pop-Up with our friends at Fresno Acura.: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm: 4343 W. Herndon Ave, Fresno CA: Our Memorial Day Blood Drive will be from May 21st - 23rd at all Central California Blood Centers. Join us as we thank our true American heroes by donating the gift of life in their honor. All donors will receive a commemorative American Flag-Heart Shaped Lapel Pin (while supplies last).: The Clovis Senior Activity Center has decided to postpone the run until the fall and monitor the conditions through the spring and into summer.: Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 4th St, Clovis, CA 93612: Cemetery will open by 8am, but no ceremony is scheduled.: 32053 West McCabe Rd, Santa Nella, CA 95322: 209-854-1040: 8 am - 5 pm: Fresno Rifle and Pistol Club, 15687 Aubrey Rd, Clovis CA: The Fresno Rifle and Pistol Club is open on Memorial Day. To say "THANK YOU" to all that have served and to let you know how much you are APPRECIATED. All Military, Law Enforcement and Firefighters shoot for FREE with proper Identification.: Will Fly over Los Banos at around 1:44 pm: Memorial Hospital Los Banos, 520 W I st Los Banos, CA: There will be a flyover event which will include aircrafts from the 129th Rescue Wing conducted within FAA standards. The purpose of this flyover is to thank the healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential personnel on the frontlines and to stand in solidarity with those personally suffering or experiencing loss during this time.: 9 am, 12 pm and 5 pm: Virtually on Facebook and Youtube: The Clovis Veterans Memorial District will continue with their plan to honor our heroes this Memorial Day for paying the ultimate sacrifice. We will be having watch parties over Facebook and YouTube at 9 am, 12 pm, and 5 pm.: Cemetery will open by 7 am, but no ceremony is scheduled.: Kingsburg Cemetery, 12782 E. Clarkson Ave.: Cemetery will be closed: Cemetery will open by 7 am, but no ceremony is scheduled.: Fresno Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 175 South Cornelia, Fresno CA 93706: (559) 268-7823: Oakhill Cemetery, 40188 CA-41, Oakhurst, CA 93644: 559-683-4845: Roeding Park, 890 W Belmont Ave, Fresno, CA 93728: 559-621-7529: Cemetery will open by 6 am, but no ceremony is scheduled.: Visalia Public Cemetery, 1300 W. Goshen Ave, Visalia, CA: 559-735-6181: Cemetery will open by 12 a.m., but no ceremony is scheduled.: Washington Colony Cemetery, 7318 S Elm Ave, Easton, CA.: 559-264-7577: The Sunrise Memorial Day service was canceled due to COVID-19.