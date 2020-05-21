Here's which Memorial Day events are canceled and which ones aren't

Events in the Central Valley are listed below by date, with the status of the event also listed.
Saturday, May 23
Fresno Street Eats Memorial Day Weekend Pop-Up: Scheduled as planned
Time: 4 pm - 8 pm
Location: Fresno Acura, 7250 N Palm Ave, Fresno CA
Website: Click here
Event Info: Fresno Street Eats is committed to bringing food truck closer to where you are! Now we're popping up in North Fresno for our Memorial Day Food Truck Pop-Up with our friends at Fresno Acura.
Memorial Day Blood Drive: Scheduled as planned
Time: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Location: 4343 W. Herndon Ave, Fresno CA
Website: Click here
Event Info: Our Memorial Day Blood Drive will be from May 21st - 23rd at all Central California Blood Centers. Join us as we thank our true American heroes by donating the gift of life in their honor. All donors will receive a commemorative American Flag-Heart Shaped Lapel Pin (while supplies last).
POSTPONED: Clovis Memorial Run
Event information: The Clovis Senior Activity Center has decided to postpone the run until the fall and monitor the conditions through the spring and into summer.
Location: Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 4th St, Clovis, CA 93612
Website: Click here
Sunday, May 24
CANCELED: San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery Ceremony
Time: Cemetery will open by 8am, but no ceremony is scheduled.
Location: 32053 West McCabe Rd, Santa Nella, CA 95322
Contact: 209-854-1040
Monday, May 25
Fresno Rifle and Pistol Club Memorial Day Special: Scheduled as planned
Time: 8 am - 5 pm
Location: Fresno Rifle and Pistol Club, 15687 Aubrey Rd, Clovis CA
Website: Click here
Event Info: The Fresno Rifle and Pistol Club is open on Memorial Day. To say "THANK YOU" to all that have served and to let you know how much you are APPRECIATED. All Military, Law Enforcement and Firefighters shoot for FREE with proper Identification.
129th Rescue Wing Memorial Day Flyover: Scheduled as planned
Time: Will Fly over Los Banos at around 1:44 pm
Location: Memorial Hospital Los Banos, 520 W I st Los Banos, CA
Website: Click here
Event Info: There will be a flyover event which will include aircrafts from the 129th Rescue Wing conducted within FAA standards. The purpose of this flyover is to thank the healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential personnel on the frontlines and to stand in solidarity with those personally suffering or experiencing loss during this time.
Clovis Memorial Day Virtual Ceremony 2020: Event held virtually
Time: 9 am, 12 pm and 5 pm
Location: Virtually on Facebook and Youtube
Website: Click here
Event Info: The Clovis Veterans Memorial District will continue with their plan to honor our heroes this Memorial Day for paying the ultimate sacrifice. We will be having watch parties over Facebook and YouTube at 9 am, 12 pm, and 5 pm.
CANCELED: Kingsburg Memorial Day Ceremony
Time: Cemetery will open by 7 am, but no ceremony is scheduled.
Location: Kingsburg Cemetery, 12782 E. Clarkson Ave.
CANCELED: Clovis Cemetery
Time: Cemetery will be closed
CANCELED: Fresno Memorial Gardens Ceremony
Time: Cemetery will open by 7 am, but no ceremony is scheduled.
Location: Fresno Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 175 South Cornelia, Fresno CA 93706
Contact: (559) 268-7823
CANCELED: Oakhill Cemetery Ceremony
Time: The ceremony has been canceled, but it's unclear if the cemetery will be open.
Location: Oakhill Cemetery, 40188 CA-41, Oakhurst, CA 93644
Contact: 559-683-4845
CANCELED: Roeding Park Ceremony
Time: The ceremony has been canceled, but it's unclear if the cemetery will be open.
Location: Roeding Park, 890 W Belmont Ave, Fresno, CA 93728
Contact: 559-621-7529
CANCELED: Visalia Public Cemetery Ceremony
Time: Cemetery will open by 6 am, but no ceremony is scheduled.
Location: Visalia Public Cemetery, 1300 W. Goshen Ave, Visalia, CA
Contact: 559-735-6181
CANCELED: Washington Colony Cemetery Ceremony
Time: Cemetery will open by 12 a.m., but no ceremony is scheduled.
Location: Washington Colony Cemetery, 7318 S Elm Ave, Easton, CA.
Contact: 559-264-7577
CANCELED: Woodward Park Sunrise Service
Time: The Sunrise Memorial Day service was canceled due to COVID-19.