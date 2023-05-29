Fallen service members honored during Memorial Day ceremony in Visalia

Hundreds gathered at the Visalia Cemetery on Monday morning to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

While Memorial Day pays tribute to those who have passed, the ceremony also honored veterans and active duty service members.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds gathered at the Visalia Cemetery on Monday morning to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Throughout the cemetery, 2,400 large flags stretched for miles, the size used to cover caskets of fallen service members, while smaller flags marked each headstone.

"To see the red, white, and blue fly like that on a day when there is a breeze. So beautiful and breathtaking, " said Janet Goodreau, a volunteer coordinator for the Central Valley Honor Flight.

This Memorial Day, Goodreaue shared the story of local hero, Vito Mastrangelo, who passed in 2022.

"He is a delightful man who brought a lot of happy moments to my life and other people's and shared his story," Goodreau explained.

Vito was a World War II Veteran who served with a grave registration unit for the U.S. Army, meaning he had the grim task of caring for the bodies of those killed on the battlefield.

Goodreaue says stories should be shared as often as possible so more people can learn about the sacrifice of our service members.

"Because to carry on what we know as adults, we have to pass it down and let them hear the stories," Goodreau said. "This is not a day for just BBQ. It's a day we would not have those BBQs it weren't for the ones who paid the ultimate price."

While Memorial Day pays tribute to those who have passed, Visalia's ceremony also honored local veterans and active duty service members.

The Mt. Whitney High School Wind Ensemble and Chamber Choir played commemorative music and had the crowd on their feet while recognizing those in attendance.

Bill Morland has participated in this event since the 90s and says his passion for the tradition and what it means is unwavering.

"The community requires it and expects it and because of that I will try to fulfill the expectation," said Morland. "It's something that needs to be done and I am proud to be a part of it."

