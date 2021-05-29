Valley law enforcement increase patrols for Memorial Day weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

Valley law enforcement increase patrols this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We're not even halfway through 2021 and officers with the California Highway Patrol are already investigating 124 deadly crashes in the Central Valley.

Central Division Chief Scott Parker says that's a 20% increase compared to this time last year.

Parker says they're now stepping up patrols to change the narrative.

CHP will be using every asset in the arsenal this Memorial Day weekend to reduce collisions and save lives.

"Including special enforcement units, commercial strike forces, motorcycle enforcement, and aerial assets and we will be doing this with high visible patrols," Parker says.

It all starts with saturation patrols along Highway 41 and 46.

They're also partnering with other law enforcement agencies to get more eyes on the road.



The Fresno Police Department is committing 18 additional officers to the operation.

Authorities will also be patrolling waterways.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office will have their boating enforcement unit out at popular lakes.

Typically they monitor the Kings River, but since the water is low, they're moving their resources to other locations.

"Wear those life jackets, reduce your alcohol consumption and stay out of the water if you are not a good swimmer," says Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.



Larry Calandra owns Millerton Lake Rentals.

He's expecting big crowds this holiday weekend.

He encourages those on the water to be cautious and pay close attention to their surroundings.

"If you are drinking, don't drive obviously and take it slow. If you can get on your personal watercraft or boat, take it nice and slow. The chance of you having an accident are going to go way down," says Calandra.

Parker says throughout the summer they will be conducting vigorous enforcement to keep roads safe and reduce deaths.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
safetycrimechpfresno police departmentmemorial day
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News