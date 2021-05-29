Valley law enforcement increase patrols for Memorial Day weekend

The @CHPCentralDiv and @FresnoPolice are cracking down on people not following the law this Memorial Day weekend. There were about 6 CHP/FPD motorcycle officers between Herndon Ave. & Ashlan Ave. We saw this one pull someone over. @ABC30



Take this as your warning. pic.twitter.com/K6y53mUgGY — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) May 28, 2021

It is maximum enforcement + zero tolerance across the state. There’s also special enforcement on Hwy 41 between Yosemite and Atascadero and on Hwy 46 between Famoso and Paso Robles. @ABC30



Another one ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LSy5EykvnQ — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) May 28, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We're not even halfway through 2021 and officers with the California Highway Patrol are already investigating 124 deadly crashes in the Central Valley.Central Division Chief Scott Parker says that's a 20% increase compared to this time last year.Parker says they're now stepping up patrols to change the narrative.CHP will be using every asset in the arsenal this Memorial Day weekend to reduce collisions and save lives."Including special enforcement units, commercial strike forces, motorcycle enforcement, and aerial assets and we will be doing this with high visible patrols," Parker says.It all starts with saturation patrols along Highway 41 and 46.They're also partnering with other law enforcement agencies to get more eyes on the road.The Fresno Police Department is committing 18 additional officers to the operation.Authorities will also be patrolling waterways.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office will have their boating enforcement unit out at popular lakes.Typically they monitor the Kings River, but since the water is low, they're moving their resources to other locations."Wear those life jackets, reduce your alcohol consumption and stay out of the water if you are not a good swimmer," says Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.Larry Calandra owns Millerton Lake Rentals.He's expecting big crowds this holiday weekend.He encourages those on the water to be cautious and pay close attention to their surroundings."If you are drinking, don't drive obviously and take it slow. If you can get on your personal watercraft or boat, take it nice and slow. The chance of you having an accident are going to go way down," says Calandra.Parker says throughout the summer they will be conducting vigorous enforcement to keep roads safe and reduce deaths.